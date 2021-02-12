Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 65.1% from the January 14th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Shares of ERFSF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591. Eurofins Scientific has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $103.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $496.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ERFSF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Eurofins Scientific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $937.00.

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing and laboratory services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

