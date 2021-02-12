European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) (LON:EMH) Shares Gap Down to $77.00

European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) (LON:EMH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $77.00, but opened at $74.50. European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) shares last traded at $74.50, with a volume of 244,756 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.61 million and a P/E ratio of -30.80.

About European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) (LON:EMH)

European Metals Holdings Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for lithium and tin deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Cinovec lithium/tin project covering an area of 1.27 sq km in the Czech Republic. The company was formerly known as Equamineral Holdings Limited and changed its name to European Metals Holdings Limited in February 2014.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Metals Holdings Limited (EMH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.