Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 5.6%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 209,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 299,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.
The stock has a market cap of $815.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.
