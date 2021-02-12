Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Trading Up 5.6%

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares were up 5.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.18. Approximately 209,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 299,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The stock has a market cap of $815.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 117,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

