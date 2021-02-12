Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

NYSE:EB opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,022,000 after buying an additional 175,926 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at $49,038,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,509,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 136,052 shares in the last quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Eventbrite by 74.1% during the third quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter valued at $23,633,000. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.