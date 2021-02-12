Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
NYSE:EB opened at $17.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 3.12. Eventbrite has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Eventbrite Company Profile
Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.
