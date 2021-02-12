EventChain Hits Market Capitalization of $572,117.52 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. EventChain has a total market cap of $572,117.52 and $26,751.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EventChain has traded 62.1% higher against the US dollar. One EventChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.41 or 0.01102023 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00057916 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006294 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.10 or 0.05796537 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027305 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019898 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00035669 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EventChain is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

