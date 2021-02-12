EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.