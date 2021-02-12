EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will report earnings per share of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.53. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $818,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,504.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,235 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,122 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

