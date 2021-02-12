Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.50

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and traded as low as $9.55. Evgen Pharma shares last traded at $9.80, with a volume of 1,761,371 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £12.64 million and a P/E ratio of -4.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.15.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, engages in developing sulforaphane based medicines for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer, autism, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney diseases.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Evgen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evgen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.