EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of EVO Payments worth $25,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVOP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 30.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,977,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 113,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 147.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,766,000 after purchasing an additional 785,927 shares during the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

EVOP stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,265. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000 over the last three months. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

