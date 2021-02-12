Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.20

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 422605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.
Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.
Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)
Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.
