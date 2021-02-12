Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.20

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.20 and last traded at $19.65, with a volume of 422605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.96.

Several brokerages have commented on EVH. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 78,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $627,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.