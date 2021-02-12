Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Trading Up 5.8%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s stock price was up 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 118,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 156,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

The company has a market cap of $122.24 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.