Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.81 and last traded at $155.01. 1,832,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,782,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.68.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.87.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.