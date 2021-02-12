Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $157.81 and last traded at $155.01. 1,832,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,782,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.68.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.87.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,041.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,325,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,839,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,192 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,952,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,846,000 after acquiring an additional 467,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.
