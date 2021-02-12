ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Tops $831,328.39

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $831,328.39 and $5,246.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.25 or 0.00264598 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00060912 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

