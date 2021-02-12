EXMR FDN (EXMR) Price Tops $0.0286 on Major Exchanges

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $180,583.88 and approximately $124,428.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 98.8% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.71 or 0.01101762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.23 or 0.05792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.