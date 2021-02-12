Expanse 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,761.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Expanse has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $90,761.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Expanse alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,704.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.95 or 0.03894699 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.18 or 0.00430109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.50 or 0.01225249 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.48 or 0.00495719 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.97 or 0.00421272 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $147.33 or 0.00308828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00025369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002912 BTC.

About Expanse

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.