Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57), RTT News reports. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

NASDAQ EXPE traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 245,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,961. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $153.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day moving average of $111.03.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.47.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.