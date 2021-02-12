Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 126.9% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 255,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPGY shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Experian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,071. Experian has a 1 year low of $21.46 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

