Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,609 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Apriem Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,382,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $99,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after buying an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $50.43. 408,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

