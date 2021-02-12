Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,350 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.36. 362,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $212.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

