Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,026 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,773,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

NYSE XOM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

