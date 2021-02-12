Faceter One Day Volume Reaches $1,501.00 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $313,009.42 and approximately $1,501.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $523.80 or 0.01101393 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00057793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006267 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,748.55 or 0.05779348 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00027215 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019875 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

