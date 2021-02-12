Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $550.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.83% from the stock’s current price.

FRFHF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFHF traded up $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $399.04. 8,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,010. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $223.52 and a 12 month high of $481.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.25. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -97.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

