Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s share price rose 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $12.79. Approximately 11,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

About Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

