Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Trading Down 1.5%

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) shares fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). 776,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 3,310,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.12.

Falanx Group Limited

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Falanx Cyber and Falanx Intelligence. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

