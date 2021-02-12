Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.63 and last traded at $11.84. 1,108,316 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 451% from the average session volume of 201,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $514,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

