FantasyGold Reaches One Day Volume of $2.00 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 98.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. FantasyGold has a market cap of $132,630.46 and $2.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FantasyGold token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.27 or 0.00284831 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00104996 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00080364 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00091689 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00065658 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

