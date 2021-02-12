Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.54.

FTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Farfetch from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Farfetch from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Farfetch from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Farfetch from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCH. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Farfetch by 37,366.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $69.04 on Friday. Farfetch has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $70.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

