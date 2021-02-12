Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Position Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 370,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $18,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FAST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24. Fastenal has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

