FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) Stock Price Up 32.7%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s stock price shot up 32.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $9.99. 595,404 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 904% from the average session volume of 59,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.73.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Research analysts forecast that FAT Brands Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAT)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

