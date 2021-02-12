FC Barcelona Fan Token Market Cap Hits $18.80 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can currently be bought for $11.66 or 0.00024312 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.80 million and $669,399.00 worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00059006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.50 or 0.01083309 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 65.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00054991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006243 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.74 or 0.05508837 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00027576 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00020118 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00033496 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using US dollars.

