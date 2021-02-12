FCCC (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC)’s stock price was down 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 16,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 7,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32.

FCCC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCIC)

FCCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company is seeking for a merger, acquisition, reverse merger, or business combination with an operating business or other appropriate financial transaction. Previously, it was engaged in the mortgage banking business. The company was formerly known as The First Connecticut Capital Corporation and changed its name to FCCC, Inc in June 2003.

