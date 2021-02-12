FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,033.68

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,033.68 and traded as low as $1,010.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,032.00, with a volume of 53,641 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,056.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,033.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L)’s payout ratio is presently 75.58%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

