FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) Shares Gap Down to $1,032.00

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) (LON:FDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1,032.00, but opened at $958.00. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L) shares last traded at $1,020.00, with a volume of 7,112 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,056.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,033.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 13 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. FDM Group (Holdings) plc (FDM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

