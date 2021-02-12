Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fearless Films stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.
Fearless Films Company Profile
