Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fearless Films stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. Fearless Films has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $2.40.

Fearless Films Company Profile

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

