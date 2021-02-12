Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.
Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.37. 20,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,853. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
