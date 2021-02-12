FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.

FedEx has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years.

Get FedEx alerts:

FDX traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,527. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.