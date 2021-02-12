FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Announces $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share by the shipping service provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%.
FedEx has raised its dividend payment by 36.8% over the last three years.
FDX traded up $5.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $260.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,527. The company has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.77. FedEx has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $305.66.
FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.
In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.
