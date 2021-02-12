Feellike (FLL) Tops One Day Volume of $28.00

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Feellike token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000169 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $142,952.58 and approximately $28.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feellike alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00061728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.87 or 0.00285322 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00102752 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00078569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00091206 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.33 or 1.03497851 BTC.

Feellike Token Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Token Trading

Feellike can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Feellike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feellike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.