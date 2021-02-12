FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. The Walt Disney makes up 5.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.23.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $190.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.36 billion, a PE ratio of -120.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $191.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.17 and a 200-day moving average of $145.35.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.66. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

