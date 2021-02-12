Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) Short Interest Update

Ferguson plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the January 14th total of 116,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FERGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FERGY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.