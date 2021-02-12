Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Shares Down 1.3%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) shares fell 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.75 and last traded at $24.95. 7,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 17,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRRVY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ferrovial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator worldwide. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private work projects; and development, finance, and operation of toll road concessions. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants.

