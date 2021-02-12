Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $186.62 million and approximately $34.15 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $521.86 or 0.01094775 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,743.79 or 0.05756041 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00020180 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00026930 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00034133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

