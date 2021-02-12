Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 40,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 310,478 shares in the company, valued at $11,953,403. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,172,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,190,000 after buying an additional 658,818 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,310,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

FNF opened at $39.96 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

