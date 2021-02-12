Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 37,142 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 877,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 4.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $245.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.02.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

