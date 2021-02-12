Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,091 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $195,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,368 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EQ LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.63.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $244.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.02. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $245.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

