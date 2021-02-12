Financial Analysis: Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) vs. BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) and BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Radius Health alerts:

This table compares Radius Health and BridgeBio Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Radius Health $173.32 million 5.47 -$132.99 million ($2.89) -7.05 BridgeBio Pharma $40.56 million 212.51 -$260.59 million ($2.48) -28.32

Radius Health has higher revenue and earnings than BridgeBio Pharma. BridgeBio Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Radius Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.5% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Radius Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of BridgeBio Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Radius Health has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BridgeBio Pharma has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Radius Health and BridgeBio Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Radius Health -48.61% N/A -56.85% BridgeBio Pharma N/A -109.88% -48.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Radius Health and BridgeBio Pharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Radius Health 0 6 2 0 2.25 BridgeBio Pharma 0 1 8 0 2.89

Radius Health presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.13%. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus price target of $61.22, indicating a potential downside of 13.18%. Given Radius Health’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Radius Health is more favorable than BridgeBio Pharma.

Summary

BridgeBio Pharma beats Radius Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer. The company has collaborations and license agreements with 3M Company; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Duke University; Guardant Health, Inc.; and Teijin Limited. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers. The company also engages in developing products for Mendelian, genetic dermatology, oncology, and gene therapy diseases. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has license agreements with the Leland Stanford Junior University, The Regents of the University of California, and Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc.; strategic collaboration agreements with Johns Hopkins University and University of Florida; University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus; Salk Institute for Biological Studies; Maze Therapeutics; and UC San Francisco. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.