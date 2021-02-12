Financial Comparison: Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) vs. Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Natural Gas Services Group has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Energy Services has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Natural Gas Services Group and Superior Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Gas Services Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Natural Gas Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.42%. Given Natural Gas Services Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Natural Gas Services Group is more favorable than Superior Energy Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Gas Services Group $78.44 million 1.71 -$13.86 million N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $1.43 billion 0.00 -$255.72 million N/A N/A

Natural Gas Services Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Natural Gas Services Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Gas Services Group and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Gas Services Group 2.79% -1.04% -0.87% Superior Energy Services -39.71% -565.78% -7.25%

Summary

Natural Gas Services Group beats Superior Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,304 natural gas compression units in its rental fleet with 429,650 horsepower. The company also engages in the design, fabrication, and assembly of compressor components into compressor units for rental or sale; engineers and fabricates natural gas compressors; and designs and manufactures a line of reciprocating compressor frames, cylinders, and parts. In addition, it is involved in the design, fabrication, sale, installation, and service of flare stacks and related ignition and control devices for the onshore and offshore incineration of gas compounds, such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gases. Further, the company offers customer support services for its compressor and flare sales business; an exchange and rebuild program for small horsepower screw compressors; and maintains an inventory of new and used compressors. Its primary customers are exploration and production companies that utilize compressor units for artificial lift applications; E&P companies that focuses on natural gas-weighted production; and midstream companies. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents downhole drilling tools, including tubulars, such as primary drill pipe strings, landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories, as well as manufactures and rents bottom hole tools comprising stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers; and surfaces, such as temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, such as coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, pressure control, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers well containment systems; completion tools and services, including sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and well and sand control, and stimulation services. This segment also produces and sells oil and gas. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On December 7, 2020, Superior Energy Services, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

