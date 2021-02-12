FinNexus Price Up 38.6% Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 38.6% against the dollar. One FinNexus token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $6.59 million and $1.73 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About FinNexus

FNX is a token. It was first traded on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

