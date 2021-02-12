Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$34.00

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) had its target price upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC raised shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.28.

FTT traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,984. Finning International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.59 and a 52 week high of C$31.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 21.97.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

