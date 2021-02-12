Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU) Trading Down 1.4%

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (OTCMKTS:FTCVU)’s share price dropped 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.55 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 3,039 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 82,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCVU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $522,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

