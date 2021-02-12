Fire Lotto (FLOT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.00

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Fire Lotto has traded down 39.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fire Lotto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $202,663.41 and approximately $88.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fire Lotto Coin Profile

FLOT is a coin. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 coins. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fire Lotto is firelotto.io . The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fire Lotto is medium.com/@FireLottery

According to CryptoCompare, “FireLotto is an Ethereum-based lottery for cryptocurrencies. It's a finished and launched product whose code is available for inspection. The FLOT token allows holders to receive a commission from each ticket sold in every drawing. “

Fire Lotto Coin Trading

Fire Lotto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

