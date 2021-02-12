First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of First Acceptance Co. (OTCMKTS:FACO) traded down 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.54. 2,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.49. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About First Acceptance (OTCMKTS:FACO)

First Acceptance Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, servicer, and underwriter of non-standard personal automobile insurance and other ancillary products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Insurance, and Real Estate and Corporate. It issues non-standard automobile insurance policies to individuals based on their inability or unwillingness to obtain insurance coverage from standard carriers due to various factors, including their payment history or need for monthly payment plans, failure to maintain continuous insurance coverage, or driving record.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for First Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.